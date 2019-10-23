Owner charged after Alberta SPCA removes 16 dogs from Swan Hills property

A woman faces four charges under the Animal Protection Act after 16 dogs were seized from a home in Swan Hills this month.

Two of the dogs later died, the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a news release Wednesday.

Sixteen dogs were removed from the property on Oct. 3 after peace officers entered the home under a general warrant to assess the dogs, the news release said.

All 16 dogs were taken to veterinarians for examination.

"One of the dogs was euthanized to relieve pain and suffering and another dog died at a veterinary clinic due to significant health issues," the news release said. The other dogs are now with Alberta SPCA caretakers.

The woman who owned the dogs is charged with causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and water, failing to provide adequate veterinary care when an animal is sick or injured, and failing to provide adequate shelter, ventilation and space.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in Barrhead provincial court Dec. 10.

Swan Hills is 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.