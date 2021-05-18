Overnight snow in forecast for Edmonton — but don't worry, it shouldn't last

Edmonton should expect some wet snow Tuesday night as rain meets cold air from the north.

Special weather statements from Environment Canada for much of central and northern Alberta, including Edmonton, predict rain will change to wet snow overnight into Wednesday.

A storm system bringing rain through the province is set to meet cold air from the Northwest Territories moving southward.

Severe thunderstorm watches and one warning have also been issued for areas in central and eastern Alberta, including parts of Leduc and Strathcona counties.

The weather forecast for Edmonton still predicts above zero temperatures throughout the week, meaning any snow is unlikely to last.

"You might wake up to snow, you might wake up to that white on the ground, but it will melt by mid morning [or] afternoon at the latest," Janelle Gergely, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Tuesday.

Gergely said these weather fluxes are typical of the spring.

"I think every Albertan probably has a story of snow on May long weekend."

Snow may pile up more in northeastern Alberta, where five to 10 centimetres is likely to fall by Wednesday evening. Westward toward the mountains could also see more accumulation, Gergely said.

Environment Canada warns the weather could make for poor travel conditions, and there is potential for broken tree branches due to heavy, wet snow.

The weather forecast for Edmonton predicts periods of rain with a risk of thunderstorm and temperatures dipping to 3 C overnight. Wednesday will reach 8 C with an overnight low of zero.

The following days are expected to be sunny with temperatures warming up progressively to 21 C on Sunday.