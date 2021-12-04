Outdoor gems map: 50 sizzlin' sites to skate, ski, stargaze in and around Edmonton

If you're looking for a new winter walking trail, a fresh spot to cross-country ski or take a turn on the ice, there's a map for that.

Finding places to get out for some fresh air, even when the temperature dips, isn't always easy.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, we've been compiling a map featuring directions, photos and details for 50 outdoor gems in the capital region.

Among the suggestions on the map: Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area's 170 km of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking, bird watching at the Wagner Natural Area and a stargazing adventure at the Hesje Observatory.

You can see more outdoor gems each week on CBC TV's Our Edmonton.