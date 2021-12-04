Outdoor gems map: 50 sizzlin' sites to skate, ski, stargaze in and around Edmonton
CBC's Our Edmonton has compiled a map which features directions, photos and details for 50 outdoor gems in the capital region.
Here's where to go for some fresh air even when temperatures dip
If you're looking for a new winter walking trail, a fresh spot to cross-country ski or take a turn on the ice, there's a map for that.
Finding places to get out for some fresh air, even when the temperature dips, isn't always easy.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, we've been compiling a map featuring directions, photos and details for 50 outdoor gems in the capital region.
Among the suggestions on the map: Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area's 170 km of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking, bird watching at the Wagner Natural Area and a stargazing adventure at the Hesje Observatory.
You can see more outdoor gems each week on CBC TV's Our Edmonton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?