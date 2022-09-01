66 super spots to spend your September outdoors in Edmonton

September is here, but the summertime weather continues and many of us are keen to soak it up in the great outdoors.

If you're after a way to make those outings feel more like adventures, maybe try out a new spot.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been compiling a map featuring photos and details of outdoor gems in the capital region, from municipal parks and historic sites to conservation areas. The list is now up to 66 locations.

Among the fresh suggestions on the map are the Edmonton Urban Farm open for free public tours, an ode to agriculture at the Spruce Grove Grain Elevator Museum, the Four Seasons Park in Beaumont and some sweet cycling spots like Central Park in Spruce Grove.

You can see more from Government House Park, Grant Notley Park and Constable Ezio Faraone Park in the cycling edition of Our Edmonton on CBC TV and CBC Gem on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday.