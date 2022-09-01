Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·Map

66 super spots to spend your September outdoors in Edmonton

September is here but the summertime weather continues and many of us are keen to soak it up in the great outdoors. Here are some suggested spots in the capital region that might help.

Looking for a new biking trail, urban garden, fishing hole or grain elevator? There’s a map for that

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
A bench near a ravine.
One of the spots overlooking Whitemud Creek in the Twin Brooks District and Nature Park in the city's south. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

If you're after a way to make those outings feel more like adventures, maybe try out a new spot. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been compiling a map featuring photos and details of outdoor gems in the capital region, from municipal parks and historic sites to conservation areas. The list is now up to 66 locations.

Among the fresh suggestions on the map are the Edmonton Urban Farm open for free public tours, an ode to agriculture at the Spruce Grove Grain Elevator Museum, the Four Seasons Park in Beaumont and some sweet cycling spots like Central Park in Spruce Grove.

You can see more from Government House Park, Grant Notley Park and Constable Ezio Faraone Park in the cycling edition of Our Edmonton on CBC TV and CBC Gem on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday.

'More fun to ride together as a group'

23 hours ago
Duration 2:08
Come along for the ride with some of the members of the Parkland County Cycling Community in Spruce Grove, Alta.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adrienne Lamb

Host/Producer

Adrienne Lamb is the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. She served for several years as CBC Radio's national arts reporter in Edmonton. Prior to moving to Alberta in 2001, Adrienne worked at CBC in Ontario and New Brunswick. Adrienne is a graduate of Western University with a degree in English and Anthropology and a Masters in Journalism.

