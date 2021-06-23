Out-of-control wildfire west of Edmonton forces evacuation

An out-of-control wildfire has forced the evacuation of some residents living between Evansburg and Wildwood in Yellowhead County, just west of Edmonton.

The evacuation alert issued Tuesday effects residents along Highway 16 east and Highway 22 up to Highway 16A.

The fire covers an area of about 40 hectares in the Edson Forest Area and is located nine kilometres west of Evansburg and moving south, Alberta Wildfire tweeted.

Wildfire EWF-075 is currently 40 ha in size and classified as out-of-control in the Edson Forest Area. It’s located 9 km west of Evansburg and moving south. 28 firefighters, 4 helicopters, 6 pieces of heavy equipment and 6 airtankers are fighting this wildfire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/KAJGofdxGw">pic.twitter.com/KAJGofdxGw</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

Residents of the Lobstick Resort area are also being evacuated with an evacuation centre being set up at the Evansburg Arena in Evansburg.

