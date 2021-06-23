Skip to Main Content
Out-of-control wildfire west of Edmonton forces evacuation

An out-of-control wildfire has forced the evacuation of some residents living between Evansburg and Wildwood in Yellowhead County, just west of Edmonton.

Evacuation centre being set up at the Evansburg Arena

The fire covers an area of about 40 hectares in the Edson Forest Area and is located nine kilometres west of Evansburg and moving south. (Mae Anderson/CBC)

The evacuation alert issued Tuesday effects residents along Highway 16 east and Highway 22 up to Highway 16A.

The fire covers an area of about 40 hectares in the Edson Forest Area and is located nine kilometres west of Evansburg and moving south, Alberta Wildfire tweeted.

There are currently 28 firefighters, four helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and six airtankers involved in fighting the fire. 

Residents of the Lobstick Resort area are also being evacuated with an evacuation centre being set up at the Evansburg Arena in Evansburg.

As many as 28 firefighters, four helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and six airtankers are fighting this wildfire. (Mae Anderson/CBC)
The fire has forced the evacuation of some residents in the Evansburg area. (Mae Anderson/CBC)
