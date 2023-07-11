Ottawa provides $31 million more for Edmonton's 50th Street rail-crossing overpass

The federal government will provide an additional $31 million in funding toward a long-awaited $179-million overpass on 50th Street in southeast Edmonton.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the new funding Tuesday in Edmonton. The money will come from the National Trade Corridors Fund.

The project includes an overpass for vehicles at the Canadian Pacific Railway crossing at 50th Street, north of the Sherwood Park Freeway, and widening 50th Street from four to six lanes between the Sherwood Park Freeway and 90th Avenue.

It also includes realignment and reconstruction of the intersection at 82nd Avenue and 50th Street, and new sidewalks and shared-use paths along 50th Street.

"Today, the funding provided to Edmonton will ensure that goods can move efficiently and that our citizens can travel safely," Alghabra said in a news release.

The funding announced Tuesday is on top of $39 million announced by the federal government in 2018.

The project was initially expected to cost $145 million. A City of Edmonton report last year found inflation had jacked up the cost by over $34 million. The Alberta government and CP have also contributed funding.

In spring 2022, Edmonton city council approved adjusting the capital budget to account for the revised estimate. City staff had hoped a request to the federal government would be approved.

Plans to create a grade separation at the crossing have been in the works for years.

Traffic delays caused by trains rolling across 50th Street have long frustrated motorists, and the intersection has been marked as one of the top three priorities for grade separation in the city.

This year, construction is focused on building the northbound overpass and working on stormwater drainage, according to a news release from Transport Canada. Next will come work on the southbound overpass.

Project construction is expected to go until 2027.