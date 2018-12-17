Skip to Main Content
Ottawa to announce boost for battered energy sector

The federal government is taking a step Tuesday to help Canada's battered energy industry.

Price for Alberta crude plummeted in the fall, province has been pushing for more help

The Canadian Press ·
Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, seen here in the House of Commons, and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr will be at an Edmonton college campus to unveil a support package for oil and gas companies to reach new markets. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's battered energy industry will get a $1.6-billion boost from Ottawa on Tuesday to try to slow the political and economic bleeding.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr will be at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton to unveil a support package for oil and gas companies, which are reeling from record-low oil prices.

The funds will be divided among several different programs, including money to help companies invest in clean growth, loans, and other financial supports to help companies find new markets away from the United States, as well as investments in training and new technology.

It is a package based, in some ways, on those offered to softwood, steel and aluminum producers after the United States dealt them direct blows with new import tariffs.

With pipelines at capacity and some major refineries down for maintenance this fall, the price for Alberta crude plummeted in the fall, hitting a panic-inducing $11 a barrel in late November.

