Opioids could be contaminating street-level drugs, Wood Buffalo RCMP say

Street-level drugs in Wood Buffalo could be laced with opioids, RCMP warned, after a police officer was exposed to an unknown substance.

On Friday night, Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. in Janvier, roughly 120 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, about a suspected drug overdose. RCMP used Narcan on an unconscious adult male they found at the scene, before transporting him to the Janvier airstrip for further medical assistance, where he was later cleared.

A second RCMP officer arrived at the airstrip to find the first officer in medical distress who then lost consciousness in the police vehicle.

Narcan was also administered to this officer who was treated in hospital before being released. He's now recovering at home, confirmed Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker.

"It was very fortunate there was a second RCMP officer who observed the first was in medical distress and was able to help him with the narcan," Bakker said.

Approximately an hour and a half later at 7:30 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to an unrelated call for help from a residence in Janvier. An adult man said he had picked up an unknown white substance from along a driveway and was now in medical distress. He received further treatment and has since been medically cleared.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they're investigating this case and that they want local residents to be aware of the possibility that street level drugs could be laced with methamphetamines or opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil.

"The reason why we suspect this is because of how quickly the male was unconscious and how the RCMP was so quickly cross-contaminated," Bakker said.

RCMP are requesting anyone in the Janvier area who comes across a suspicious white powder or suspects that drugs may be laced to contact them.