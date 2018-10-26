Opioid crisis update headed before Edmonton councillors

The number of opioid overdose deaths continues to rise across Alberta in 2018, according to a report headed to Edmonton city council's community and public services committee next week.

The report says 355 people died from an apparent accidental opioid overdose from January to June 2018. Last year, 332 people died during the same period, rising to 687 overdose deaths by the end of 2017.

On average more than two people die every day in Alberta from an opioid overdose.

In Edmonton, the latest data shows a slight drop in the number of fentanyl deaths.

Alberta Health Services reported 35 fentanyl overdose deaths between April and June this year, down from a high of 55 deaths in the last months of 2017 and the lowest three-month mark since the end of 2016.

However, fentanyl overdose deaths are still far higher than the single digits recorded in the early months of 2014.

The Opioid Crisis Update report highlights the city's safe injection sites, the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service and a provincial commission for their work toward harm reduction and prevention.

The safe injection sites at Boyle Street Community Services and George Spady Centre have reversed at least 180 overdoses since opening in March and April this year, according to the report.

The sites reported 14,997 service visits from 711 unique individuals.

A safe injection site at the Boyle McCauley Health Centre is expected to provide services by the end of the month, pending a Health Canada inspection. Another site at the Royal Alexandra is for patients only.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services have administered naloxone, a common emergency overdose treatment, at least 84 times this year. Firefighters started training to use naloxone in February of last year and administered it more than 100 times by the end of 2017.

The report also noted the implementation of a province-wide Naloxone Distribution Program.

The Minister's Opioid Emergency Response Commission, formed in 2017 to tackle the opioid crisis, has helped establish over 487 distribution sites in Edmonton. More than 22,500 kits have been distributed at pharmacies, post-secondary campuses and community agencies in the city as of June 2018.

The commission is also looking to expand agonist treatment — such as methadone — at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, University of Alberta Hospital and the Strathcona Community Hospital.

The last Opioid Crisis Update was delivered to the community and public services committee in April.