OPINION | Kenney in a no-win position as clock ticks down to a new provincial budget

This column is an opinion from Graham Thomson, an award-winning journalist who has covered Alberta politics for more than 30 years.

Are you wondering what happened to the "fiscal reckoning" that Premier Jason Kenney kept warning us about last year?

You know, the "great fiscal reckoning in the future" that Kenney mentioned so many times in 2020 it became something of a mantra, if not a threat.

He provided no details and so Albertans were left to wonder if Kenney was planning, among other things, more cuts, more public sector job losses, and fewer government services.

After all, the government is not exactly flush with money. It has an annual deficit of $21 billion and a debt approaching $100 billion.

Journalists, ever impatient, have repeatedly pressed Finance Minister Travis Toews to describe what this reckoning would look like and Toews has vaguely responded, "stay tuned for Budget 2021."

Well, the 2021 provincial budget will be released on Thursday, Feb. 25.

But suddenly, just as we're getting tuned in, Kenney seems to have forgotten his jingle.

When asked by a journalist this week about the possibility of new taxes in this year's budget, Kenney said bluntly, "This would be the worst possible time to ask people to pay more."

Then he volunteered details that seem to run counter to any suggestion of a fiscal reckoning budget.

"Right now in the crisis, our overarching focus is not on the immediate fiscal challenge, it's on lives and livelihoods, it's on health care and jobs," said Kenney. "That will be the focus of next week's budget. We're putting investments in health care, in support for those coping with the pandemic, a recovery plan to create jobs. I've always said we're never going to cut our way out of the big deficit we inherited."

Nevermind that Kenney did not "inherit" a $21 billion deficit — he ran up much of that himself thanks to COVID-19 — it is interesting he's putting an emphasis on health care and helping those who are struggling through the pandemic. It's a quote worthy of a New Democrat.

Finance Minister Travis Toews listens to a question from a reporter at the Alberta legislature. When asked by reporters about what a fiscal reckoning would look like Toews has responded, "stay tuned for Budget 2021." (Trevor Wilson/CBC )

Not that the NDP Opposition will have much positive to say about the budget, even if it's not filled with austerity, cuts and reckonings.

Therein lies a problem for Kenney — he's going to get slammed no matter what he does next week.

If he does indeed cut spending and services, he'll be hammered by critics for making life worse for Albertans in the middle of a pandemic.

If he continues to run up deficits and debt, he'll be hammered by fiscal conservatives (his supporters) for making life worse for Albertans in the future.

For Kenney, though, this might simply be a matter of choosing the lesser of two evils. According to a series of public opinion polls, his approval rating has dropped to the point he is arguably the least liked premier in the country.

A fiscal-reckoning budget would just drop him deeper into the unpopularity pit and Kenney can't afford that.

Then again, he also can't afford to irritate his conservative-minded supporters who are already angry with him over pandemic restrictions.

No throne speech

Kenney is in an unenviable lose-lose situation, which might explain why he is apparently not keen to return to the legislative assembly to face question period.

Normally in the spring the government opens a new session with a Speech from the Throne as a way to hit the legislative reset button, introduce new bills, and spell out its priorities for the year.

Not this time. Kenney has taken the unusual step of having this year's legislative session simply be a continuation of last year's session. That means there will be no throne speech. Legislatively speaking, we're still in 2020.

This has only happened three times in Alberta political history, the first in 1912. The most recent occurred in 2013 when an embattled Premier Alison Redford wanted to get in and out of the legislative sitting as quickly as possible without the trouble of a throne speech that would have extended the length of the sitting.

In 1993, Ralph Klein, who had recently been installed as Progressive Conservative leader and premier, temporarily delayed the throne speech until after he won that year's provincial election.

Not only is Kenney abandoning a throne speech, next week's sitting will only last one day, the 25th, to allow the government to introduce its budget. Then it will immediately go on a one-week break.

What's going on? Why only one day?

Well, the government boxed itself into a corner when it passed a new rule last year saying the provincial budget had to be introduced by the end of February from now on. So, Kenney is introducing the budget on pretty much the last day possible and then running for the hills.

This is not a government eager to be poked and prodded.

The past year the United Conservative government has suffered one self-inflicted wound after another, including a billion-dollar gamble on the Keystone XL pipeline, a Christmas holiday travel scandal, and an open-pit coal mining debacle. And steadily declining approval numbers.

As a result, Kenney seems less focused on a "fiscal reckoning" for Albertans and more focused on a potential "political reckoning" for his government.