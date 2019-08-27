Grand opening delayed for Edmonton's 'think tank' library
New opening date yet to be announced
Buzz has been building for Edmonton's new downtown library for months, but people will have to wait a little longer before checking out a book from the space for the first time.
The remodelled Stanley A. Milner Library was originally set to open in February, but the opening date has been delayed, Edmonton Public Library announced on Twitter on Saturday.
A new opening date is yet to be announced.
The library overlooks Edmonton's busy Sir Winston Churchill Square, and has been closed for construction since 2016.
"We were optimistic and hoped to open on Feb. 14, 2020," EPL's CEO, Pilar Martinez, said in a statement emailed to CBC News. "However, the complexities involved in a renovation project of this size have meant things are taking a little longer than anticipated."
EPL hopes to provide an exceptional customer service experience from the get go, Pilar said.
Hello library lovers, our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThinkTank?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThinkTank</a> is almost done but we need more time. We‘ve been working hard to make our downtown library the best it can be, and want to ensure when we open our doors it’s as special as we’ve always imagined. We'll share a new opening date in the new year. <a href="https://t.co/k6SRrSRsYM">pic.twitter.com/k6SRrSRsYM</a>—@EPLdotCA
The project gained international attention earlier this year after critics made some droll observations online, comparing the building to a military tank, a battleship and a fighter jet — a far cry from the original architectural renderings.
Both Pilar and Mayor Don Iveson told people to avoid judging the library by its gunmetal grey cover.
"The priority is on the inside of the space," Iveson said in July. "I think people will fall in love with that as they tend to when these libraries open."
