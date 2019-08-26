Open Streets welcomes thousands to vehicle-free Jasper Avenue

Organizers of the first Open Streets festival say more than 10,000 people enjoyed a vehicle-free, six-block stretch of Jasper Avenue on Sunday.

Non-profit group Paths for People organized the festival for pedestrians and cyclists, and expected about 5,000 people to show up.

Edmontonians and people from outside the city attended the "play in the street" event, which closed off vehicle traffic between 104th and 108th streets for about five hours.

A variety of activities were available at the first Open Streets event on Sunday. (Nafi Alibert/Radio-Canada) Staff with the group said Open Streets was about getting people to experience other modes of transit.

"We wanted to re-imagine what Jasper Avenue could be if we invited everybody out, not just cars," said Sarah Hoyles, executive director.

"It's not about cars versus pedestrians. It's not about that. It's about having options and choice."

The massive street party featured several activities, such as yoga, a DJ and vendors.

Paths for People hopes to host similar events in the future, in the summer or winter.

The city offered $58,000 in funding for the event. Most of the money paid for police to patrol and close the streets.

Coun. Scott McKeen said investing in the city's downtown provides a lot of value.

"Do something right in a public space and people will flock to it," said McKeen.