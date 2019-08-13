No cars allowed: Open Streets event coming to Jasper Avenue on Aug. 25

A six-block stretch of Jasper Avenue will be closed to cars and trucks on Aug. 25 as Edmonton celebrates its first Open Streets festival for pedestrians and cyclists.

Edmontonians and visitors are invited to "play in the street" during the event, which will also close down parts of 104th and 108th streets to vehicular traffic between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers said in a news release Tuesday.

The event is hosted by non-profit group Paths for People and sponsored by the Downtown Business Association, Kobot and Postmedia.

The street party will feature food trucks, live music, a bike parade, interactive art installations, a climbing wall, games and fitness classes.

"The goal of the family-friendly paved park is to make the street accessible to everyone — not just cars," the news release said.

"The free event is open to skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers and pedestrians to help encourage residents to see their hometown in a new way, meet their neighbours and find some hidden gems downtown."

Road closures will include:

Jasper Avenue between 103rd Street and 109th Street

104th Street between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue

108th Street between Jasper Avenue and 99th Avenue (Capital Plaza)

City council approved $58,000 in funding for the event earlier this year.

Open Streets is based on Ciclovia, an event started in the 1970s in Bogota, Colombia.

The concept has been used in other cities including Toronto, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Tucson and New York City.