Ontario seniors, 74 and 81, killed in Alberta highway collision

Two seniors from Kitchener, Ont., died Wednesday when their car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a highway in east-central Alberta.

The male driver, 74, and female passenger, 81, both died at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

The crash happened on Highway 13 at Range Road 43 west of Provost, police said. The car was eastbound when it crossed the centre line into the path of the westbound tractor-trailer.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.

Traffic was re-routed for several hours while RCMP investigated.

Police didn't release the victims' names.

Provost is 285 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.