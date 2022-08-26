One year in, how's Edmonton's green bin program doing?
It's been about a year since Edmonton launched its municipal compost program. We spoke to experts within the industry to learn what's working, what's not, and what we should all know about our green bins.
Reporter Emily Fizpatrick speaks to industry insiders to find out
CBC’s Emily Fitzpatrck checks in to see what's working - and what's not - when it comes to our city’s compost program.
CBC reporter Emily Fitzpatrick goes to the source to find out what should and shouldn’t go into Edmonton’s compost green bins.
Ever wondered what happens to Edmonton’s green bin waste once it’s been collected? After being sorted in Edmonton, the material is sent to several facilities set up to break it down even further, eventually creating compost. Reporter Emily Fitzpatrick spent a very rainy day learning more.
Bags and take-out containers labelled as ‘compostable’ are growing in popularity. But what ends up happening to them is less simple than you might expect. CBC’s Emily Fitzpatrick examines how these ‘eco-friendly’ alternatives fare in Edmonton’s compost system.
A portion of Edmonton’s green bin waste ends up in Westlock County, Alta., where the AltRoot facility turns city food scraps into nutrient-rich, organic compost.
The city’s green bin program will take away your kitchen waste, but for those who want to turn their scraps into garden “chocolate,” there’s the Edmonton compost school.
While weeds are technically organic matter, it’s not always clear whether they belong in your compost, your yard waste, or your garbage bin. Emily Fitzpatrick spoke to the city to get to the root of the matter.
Edmonton’s green bins are only a year old, making the city a relative newbie to composting in Canada. Who came first, and what are the common lessons learned? Here’s Emily Fitzpatrick with more.