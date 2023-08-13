One person dead and another seriously injured after plane crashes into lake east of Edmonton

A small plane that crashed into a lake east of Edmonton on Friday, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured, has been recovered from the scene.

In a statement Monday, investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the aircraft is being transported to the agency's office in Edmonton for further examination.

The agency said two investigators were deployed to the scene near Beaverhill Lake on Friday to gather information and recover parts of the aircraft.

The field investigation at the crash site, about 75 kilometres east of Edmonton, was completed Sunday, the agency said.

"In the coming days, we will complete the detailed technical examination of the aircraft, conduct interviews and analyze the flight path data recorded by the RADAR and the aircraft avionics," the TSB said in a statement.

The search for the overdue aircraft began on Friday evening.

The Tofield RCMP detachment was contacted by the Department of National Defence's Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to assist in locating the overdue aircraft, which was believed to have crashed into Beaverhill Lake, near the town of Tofield.

The plane was located just after midnight on Saturday morning about 200 metres off shore in the northwest portion of the lake, RCMP said.

The injured occupant of the plane was flown by STARS helicopter to an Edmonton hospital.

No further information was provided on whether the deceased was a flight instructor or student.

"It was a plane that was out doing training exercises," RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said in an interview with CBC News. "And to my knowledge it is not a military plane."

RCMP, Beaver County Fire and Rescue, Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Search and Rescue Canada, assisted in the search.

The crash is the third to happen in Alberta in the past three weeks.

Six people died after a small plane crashed July 28 in the mountains west of Calgary.

Last Thursday, two men were injured in plane crash near High River.