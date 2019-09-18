One person found dead after fire in northeast Edmonton home

One person was found dead in a northeast Edmonton home where a fire broke early Wednesday morning, say fire officials.

The blaze at a single-family residence at 76th Street and 157th Avenue was called in by a neighbour at 3:17 a.m., says Edmonton Fire Service spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk.

"Crews arrived on scene five minutes later to a fully involved fire. There was one fatality," she said.

She did not have information on gender or estimated age of the individual but said there was no one else in the residence.

"I just left the scene and they were double checking the house to make sure it was fully extinguished," she said at about 5:45 a.m.

Edmonton police were at the scene, along with fire investigators, she said.