One person dead after boating incident on Peace River
Emergency services were notified after a group of four boaters on the Peace River sent a satellite distress signal on Tuesday night.
RCMP respond to satellite SOS system distress signal
One person is dead after an incident involving four boaters on the Peace River, Fairview RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
Just after 9 p.m Tuesday, police received a report of stranded boaters by a distress signal from a satellite SOS system.
RCMP members from Fairview and Spirit River, the Fairview Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were called to help with the rescue.
They were able to find the group but despite efforts by EMS, one male who was critically injured died at the scene.
Police have not revealed the cause of death. An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date.