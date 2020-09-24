One person dead after boating incident on Peace River

One person is dead after an incident involving four boaters on the Peace River, Fairview RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Just after 9 p.m Tuesday, police received a report of stranded boaters by a distress signal from a satellite SOS system.

RCMP members from Fairview and Spirit River, the Fairview Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were called to help with the rescue.

They were able to find the group but despite efforts by EMS, one male who was critically injured died at the scene.

Police have not revealed the cause of death. An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date.