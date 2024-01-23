One person arrested after Edmonton city hall evacuated following weapons complaint

Police are investigating a weapons complaint at Edmonton's city hall Tuesday that has forced the closure of roads around the area.

One person has been arrested and police are "doing a sweep of city hall," police said in a statement.

Roads around city hall have been closed. People are being asked to avoid the area.

A CBC reporter was at a committee meeting in the main floor River Valley Room when reports of a shooting were made just before 10:30 a.m. The reporter heard three loud bangs from the building's atrium.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was speaking when discussions were interrupted by a commotion outside the room.

The mayor, city councillors and staff at the meeting were temporarily locked in the room. The building's fire alarm sounded soon after.

As of 11 a.m. the building remained under evacuation and police officers in tactical gear could be seen inside. Fire trucks and ambulances were also at the scene.

More to come.