1 man dead, another in serious condition after plane crash in Jasper, Alta.
Cessna 150 crashed into Athabasca River Sunday afternoon, pilot has been airlifted to hospital
One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a small plane crashed near the town of Jasper, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.
The lone passenger, a 31-year-old man, was declared dead on scene, RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim said in a news release.
The pilot of the Cessna 150 was flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. He is in serious, but stable condition.
It was reported at about 1:30 p.m. that the aircraft crashed into the Athabasca River near the local airport, Nasheim said.
A CBC Radio-Canada reporter witnessed the aftermath of the crash, and observed one person getting CPR.
RCMP, EMS and fire crews were on scene near Highway 16, just a few kilometres east of the townsite. A portion of the highway was closed, but has since re-opened, according to 511 Alberta, a traffic reporting site.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.