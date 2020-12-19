One man, 26, killed in car crash outside Rimbey on Friday night

One person died in a car crash just north of Rimbey in central Alberta on Friday night.

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa was driving a pick-up truck travelling south on Highway 20 that crossed into the northbound lane just south of Township Road 432, police said. The truck then collided with a semi truck travelling the opposition direction.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The truck's passenger, a 25-year-old man from Whitecourt, was taken to the Rimbey hospital, before being flown by STARS air ambulance to Edmonton where he remains in serious condition.

The driver and only occupant of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Lacombe, was uninjured, police said.

Other drivers who came up on the scene of the crash offered first aid to the pick-up's occupants until first responders arrived. The crash took place just north of Rimbey, a town approximately 45 minutes northwest of Red Deer.

Traffic in the area was re-routed while a collision analyst attended the scene, but police say it has resumed normal flow.

Rimbey RCMP and RCMP collision analysts are still investigating the cause of the collision.