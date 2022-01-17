One killed in head-on crash on highway near South Cooking Lake, Alta.

One person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on a highway southeast of Edmonton.

RCMP in Strathcona County said a pickup truck and a tractor trailer unit collided at about 4:15 p.m. on Highway 14 at Range Road 220, east of the hamlet of South Cooking Lake, Alta.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

No other details about the driver were released.

Traffic was expected to be diverted around the crash scene for at least four hours, RCMP said.

South Cooking Lake is about 35 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.