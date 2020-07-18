One dead, three injured in central Alberta ATV head-on collision

A 27-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on collision between two ATVs in rural Alberta early Saturday.

RCMP officers were called to the scene of the crash near Highway 752 and Range Road 100A, about 36 kilometres southwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alta. at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

In a news release, police said that the 27-year-old driver of one ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people riding the second ATV were also injured: the 42-year-old driver of the second ATV was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance, while the two passengers, both 28-year-old men, suffered minor injuries.

All of the men involved in the crash are from the Rocky Mountain House area. The investigation is ongoing, and police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision.