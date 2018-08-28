1 dead after pickup collides with semi-trailer in central Alberta

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon just outside the hamlet of Bluffton, Alta, in Ponoka County.

The crash happened just after noon on Highway 20 near Township Road 442.

According to RCMP, the preliminary investigation shows a southbound pickup truck entered the north lane as it rounded a curve and collided with a northbound semi-trailer. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the incident.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but has since been released.

Traffic on Highway 20 was diverted for several hours while police investigated. Rimbey RCMP said no charges are anticipated.

Bluffton is approximately 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.