One person dead, another in critical condition after Jasper plane crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a small plane crashed near the town of Jasper on Sunday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services spokesperson Amy Crofts confirmed one person was declared dead on scene, and the other was taken to hospital. The ages of the two people are not yet available, Crofts said.

It was reported at about 1:30 p.m. that the aircraft crashed into the Athabasca River near the local airport, RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim told CBC News.

A CBC Radio-Canada reporter witnessed the aftermath of the crash, and observed one person getting CPR.

RCMP, EMS and fire crews are on scene near Highway 16, just a few kilometres east of the townsite. Authorities on scene said a portion of the highway would be closed for at least two hours.

The scene is being held for Transport Canada, which will take over the investigation, Nasheim said.

One person died at the scene a few kilometres east of the town of Jasper, AHS says. (Marc-Antoine Lavoie/Radio-Canada)