One dead, one injured in Friday morning shooting in Sherwood Park

RCMP in Sherwood Park are investigating a targeted shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

A suspect is in custody, police said in a news release.

Strathcona RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on Baseline Road at 6:30 a.m., police said.

Preliminary investigation shows that a suspect fired shots toward a vehicle before fleeing the area.

One victim was declared dead on scene.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

RCMP using a police dog found the suspect near Broadway Boulevard.

"Police believe this incident is isolated and targeted and there is no further risk to the public," RCMP said.

Traffic is being re-routed on Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Clover Bar Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The traffic disruption is expected to continue for several hours.