Edmonton

Collision with train in south Edmonton leaves 1 pedestrian dead

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train in south Edmonton.

Police released limited details

Police responded to a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train early Sunday. (CBC News)

In an early Sunday news release, Edmonton police spokeswoman Carolin Maran said 34th Avenue is closed in both directions east of Gateway Boulevard.

Maran said police will provide an update when more information is available.

 

