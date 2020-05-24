One airlifted to hospital after Leduc crash

One person was transported to hospital after an early morning crash in Leduc on Sunday.

Leduc RCMP and Leduc Fire Services were called around 4:25 a.m. to a collision involving a single vehicle and a traffic light pole, according to an RCMP news release. No one else was involved in the crash on Highway 39 at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive.

The injured driver was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to the University of Alberta hospital.

Highway 39 was closed to traffic while emergency services rescued the driver from the damaged vehicle.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.