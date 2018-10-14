New
Police investigating suspicious death in Oliver neighbourhood
One person was found dead and another injured in an apartment building west of downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
The death is considered suspicious, Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. David Crisp said.
The body was found in an apartment building near 115th Street and 102nd Avenue, in the Oliver neighbourhood.
EPS could not immediately provide more information.