Edmonton police identify suspect in killing of man in Oliver area
Edmonton

Edmonton police have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man outside an Oliver apartment last week.

Michael Tyrel Arnold believed to be armed and dangerous

CBC News ·
Edmonton police released two photos of Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, who they believe shot to death Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp last week. (Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton police have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting death last week of a 45-year-old man outside an Oliver-area apartment.

Police say they are looking for Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, of Edmonton, who is thought to be armed and dangerous.

He is about five-foot-nine and weighs 166 pounds, has red hair and green eyes. He also has a broken front tooth and a scar on his chin.

Police say they have located the suspect vehicle they were searching for, a grey Nissan Rogue.

Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp was shot on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex near 103rd Avenue and 115th Street.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the complex regarding a family dispute just after 10 a.m. 

Beauchamp died in hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

