Taste of Beverly: Event showcases northeast Edmonton's best food

One of Edmonton's oldest neighbourhoods is highlighting some of its best food.

Mumbai Dakar was among the restaurants that took part in the culinary tour known as Olde Town Beverly Dining Week.

Solo Diallo, chef and co-owner of the East Indian and Senegalese fusion restaurant, said dining week allows business owners like himself to welcome all Edmontonians to the northeast part of the city.

Some of the food people can sample at Mumbai Dakar during the culinary tour. (Beverly Business Association) Diallo is from Senegal, while his co-owner, Ahmad Ashfaque is from Mumbai. They opened their restaurant in June and wanted to offer a different approach to food.

Their restaurant two buffets, one offering Indian food, the other Senagalese food.

"There's lots of supports from my community and from the Beverly community as well," Diallo said.

He told CBC's Radio Active his restaurant is the only Senegalese restaurant in the city.

The business gets its name from the owners' hometowns.

The two men opened Mumbai Dakar to offer Edmontonians a taste of both cuisines in one restaurant.

This is the second year of the Olde Towne Beverly Dining Week.

Ten restaurants are offering special dishes as part of the culinary tour.

"You won't find anything part of the dining week that costs more than $20," said Amy Hayduk, facilitator of Olde Towne Beverly Dining Week.

The event runs until Oct. 25.