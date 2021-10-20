Edmonton police identify man, 24, shot dead in Old Strathcona

Edmonton police have identified a man shot dead early this month in Old Strathcona as 24-year-old Tanraj Deogen.

An autopsy has confirmed Deogen died as a result of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, in the area of 81st Avenue and 104th Street.

Officers found the victim on the street and tried to save his life, but he died on scene.

The same day, police issued a news release saying that a suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the scene and later found by police at a multi-unit residence near 9th Avenue and 156th Street in southwest Edmonton.

Three people at the residence were arrested, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they continue to encourage anyone with photos or video related to the homicide to contact them.