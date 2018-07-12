Renowned street artist to start 6-storey mural Saturday

Michael Maxxis's pie-in-the-sky idea of bringing a world-renowned street artist to paint a six-storey mural in Edmonton will become a reality starting this weekend.

Maxxis and his partner Fish Griwkowsky raised more than $120,000 for a mural to be painted by Okuda San Miguel on the north wall of the Crawford Block, a new condo tower beside the El Cortez restaurant just off of Whyte Avenue.

San Miguel, who just finished a mural in downtown Toronto, will arrive in Edmonton Saturday and will paint around the clock with his crew and finish up on Wednesday.

Maxxis, who is one of the co-owners of El Cortez, is thrilled the Spanish artist agreed to paint the mural.

"It still feels kind of surreal," Maxxis told CBC's Radio Active.

San Miguel is known for his colourful work around the world and with his busy schedule, it was a complicated process to contact the artist, Maxxis said. He had to contact him through another person.

After months of correspondence, he got the approval — he just needed the money.

But that's where some organizations stepped up.

The Capital City Clean Up program, a litter reduction and graffiti prevention initiative by the City of Edmonton, made the first major donation. The Old Strathcona Business Association and the Farmer's Market donated large sums of money and Aurora Cannabis, which sponsored the Toronto mural, kicked in some money too.

San Miguel just finished a 23-storey mural in Toronto. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Couple that with the donations from other businesses and people in Edmonton, the initiative surprised its goal of $80,000.

Maxxis said he initially underestimated the cost of everything and expects it to be closer to $100,000. He plans to donate the rest of the money to the Rust Magic Street Art Festival, which will go to other murals across the city.

"I just think it's so, so important for Edmontonians and people in general to be exposed to art," Maxxis said. "It stirs thought, it inspires your own ideas and your own creativity.

"To bring in an international-calibre artist of this level, it sets the bar."

San Miguel has his mural mapped out — Maxxis said it's inspired by Alberta wildlife and landscapes. He said there will be a message he's trying to get across, but he won't be telling anyone what it is.

The mural in Toronto is on the side of a student residence building. (Jon Castell/CBC)

"[He's] expressing something through metaphor," Maxxis said. "It's always more effective and powerful when you don't spell it out for people."

San Miguel will arrive Saturday and work around the clock with his team until Wednesday. He'll be painting during the Street Performers Festival.