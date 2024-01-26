Content
Oilers extend win streak to 15 games with victory over Blackhawks

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and backup goalie Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers kept their spectacular streak alive with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic (72) puts pressure on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Thursday. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press)

Zach Hyman also scored while Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (28-15-1) who have now won 15 games in a row, becoming just the fifth team in NHL history to meet the mark.

The record is 17 wins in a row by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93. The Oilers are now 23-3-0 in their last 26 games and have gone a franchise-record 13 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

The Blackhawks (14-33-2) have lost three straight and have an unfortunate streak of their own going, losing 19 consecutive road games (0-18-1) as Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots.

Edmonton broke the deadlock on the power play 1:37 into the middle frame as Draisaitl made a touch pass to McDavid and he scored on the backhand with Mrazek well out of position. The goal extended McDavid's home scoring streak to 17 games.

Chicago had a glorious opportunity with 1:36 remaining in the second period when Mackenzie Entwistle was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by Oilers defender Vincent Desharnais. Entwistle attempted to send his shot through Pickard's legs, but the Oilers netminder shut the door.

Edmonton took a two-goal edge six-and-a-half minutes into the third as McDavid made a nice backhand pass across to a hard-charging Hyman, who directed his 29th of the season past Mrazek.

The Oilers put the game away with a late empty net goal as McDavid notched his 18th goal of the season moments after Hyman narrowly missed while being hauled down.

The Oilers host the Nashville Predators on Saturday. 

