Injuries, inconsistency aside Hitchcock finds Edmonton "invigorating"

As the Edmonton Oilers wrap up their latest season they are focused on the future.

Despite missing the playoffs the last two seasons coach Ken Hitchcock believes the team learned a lot this year.

Hitchcock, who replaced former Head Coach Todd McLellan in November, says he refuses to call this season a waste but he's also focused on "stopping the bleed."

Oilers Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins says after only one playoff appearance during eight seasons with the team it's frustrating but he's confident they have some strong players to build around. (Patrick Henri/CBC)

"That comes with maturity. That comes with experience." says Hitchcock. "I look at two or three things where having a game plan is one thing to stop it, whether its during the actual game or to stop it the next game or two games later."

He says that maturity is the key to get the team into the playoffs.

"There was a few times this year that we took a little bit longer to recover." Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock said injuries plagued the team, he specifically mentioned a game against Colorado in December where they lost two defencemen when they were already working with a depleted roster. He also said the team has to work at being more adaptable. He believes they have a good team, with a good staff and he's invigorated heading into the off-season.

"I know we're not far away. I know it feels like we're a little ways away but I feel like we're not far away. We need to add. We need to help the players that are here."

Hitchcock says they have a lot to build around in the off season.

Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also feels like the team has some key pieces but acknowledges it's been a frustrating eight years for him. Since he was drafted by the Oilers in the first-round of the 2011 draft the team has only made the playoffs once.

Captain Connor McDavid says he's sticking with team and he believes in their future. (Patrick Henri/CBC)

"I'm getting tired of it for sure. I want to win and I want to be in the playoffs." Nugent-Hopkins said. "We've got to do what we can this summer to come prepared next year."

Meanwhile, Captain Connor McDavid reported things are looking "positive" after he left the final game of the season with what appeared to be a lower body injury. He also described this season as frustrating.

"I'd be a complete loser if I wasn't frustrated." McDavid said. "It's frustrating personally. It's frustrating as a group. We want to be in the playoffs . We want to be competing late in the season."

McDavid was confident the team will get it right and reassured Oilers fans he's in it for the long haul.



"I want to be here. If I didn't want to be here I wouldn't have signed an eight year deal."