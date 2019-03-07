'Playoff vibes': Oilers finally coming together, but is it too late?
Oilers currently sitting with 65 points, 7 points back of wildcard playoff spot
The way an NHL team practises is usually a good indicator of how the players feel about themselves.
Head coach Ken Hitchcock says for the first time since he took over in late November, he's finally seeing his team doing what it takes to string together some wins.
'We're excited'
"I like where we're at, mentally, we're excited by the opportunity, we're excited by the way we're playing," said Hitchcock, who called Wednesday's practice the best he's been a part of during his time with the club.
Doable, perhaps, but the odds aren't great.
The Oilers are seven points out of a wildcard spot, and would have to go 11-4-1 down the stretch to finish with 88 points.
Nine of those games will be played at home, where their record is a dismal 14-15-2.
'You can't quit on each other'
"We've been playing games with playoff vibes over the last week," said Darnell Nurse. "Doesn't matter who we're playing against, each and every game has that type of meaning, and importance."
"We need to win these games to get in," said rugged winger Zack Kassian, who has goals in his last three games while playing on the top line with Connor McDavid.
'Bread and butter'
Since last week's 6-2 blowout loss to Toronto, the Oilers have won three straight.
Going into tonight's game, the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are tied with 65 points
"They never really give up odd-man rushes, they're solid defensively, that's kind of their bread and butter."
