Jackpot for record-breaking Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle tops $3 million
One lucky hockey fan is going to be a millionaire after a record-breaking 50/50 raffle at Monday night's Edmonton Oilers game.

Winning ticket is A-13893018

Connor McDavid (97) of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Corey Crawford of Chicago during the first period in Game Two of the Western Conference Qualification Round on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The total estimated jackpot for the Game 2 draw is $3.2 million. The winner will take home more than $1.6 million. The rest of the jackpot will support charities with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. 

The winning ticket number is A-13893018, the Oilers announced on Twitter. 

As NHL play resumed last month before empty arenas, the Oilers moved their 50/50 raffles online. And the virtual format has proved exceedingly popular with fans. 

The club beat its previous 50/50 sales record on Monday, hitting more than $2 million in sales before the game even started.

Saturday's draw, the Oilers' first online 50/50 raffle, also set a record. The total jackpot hit more than $762,000 and online were so frantic that they temporarily overloaded the online server. 

Before that, the largest jackpot on record for the Oilers was in December 22, 2018, when the jackpot hit more than $487,000 after a previous win went unclaimed. 

Monday's winning ticket holder has until Thursday at 4 p.m. MT to claim their prize by e-mailing 5050@edmontonoilers.com.

Edmonton beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 in NHL qualifiers to square the series 1-1. The teams will battle again Wednesday night. 

