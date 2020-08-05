Oilers 50/50 closes early after hitting record $5.4M

The Edmonton Oilers' online 50/50 sale ahead of Wednesday night's game against Chicago was closed nearly six hours before puck drop after it reached the maximum number of tickets sold for a day.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that due to "historic, record-setting sales" the event had to be closed. The draw hit the server provider's maximum allowable ticket sales, the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a release.

The total estimated pot of Wednesday's 50/50 draw is $5,417,130. The winner will take home $2,708,565, a world record for sports 50/50 draws, the release added.

The winning ticket number will be posted online no later than 11:30 p.m.

Ticket sales for the draw opened at 9 a.m. and would typically end at 10:30 p.m. Whoever wins usually has three business days to claim their winnings.

Wednesday's historic draw follows Game 1 of Edmonton's qualifying round series on Saturday, where the 50/50 pot was $762,550, and Game 2 on Monday, where the pot ballooned to more than $3.2 million.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor Cannabis allowed the Oilers' typical 50/50 draw to be taken online for the first time this year as the Oilers compete in the postseason with no fans in attendance.

Another Oilers 50/50 draw will open Friday morning for Game 4 of their series with Chicago.