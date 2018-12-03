My eyes! My eyes! Oil Kings unveil bear-y different jerseys for Teddy Bear Toss

Furry-legged man-bears in crop-top green jerseys.

A bold fashion statement, to say the least, and also the latest look for the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Edmonton's Western Hockey League franchise unveiled custom uniforms Monday for the upcoming Teddy Bear Toss game at Rogers Place on Saturday against the Kamloops Blazers.

The Oil Kings will aim for a third consecutive Teddy Bear Toss sellout, as they try to surpass last year's record of 14,122 bears collected.

The jerseys "feature a furry teddy bear wearing its own version of an Oil Kings jersey, complete with the third logo transformed into the face of a teddy bear," the Oil Kings said on the team's website.

"The ensemble comes together with furry teddy bear legs printed on the socks, and even a round, puffy teddy bear tail on the back of the jersey with an Oil Kings tag."

The rear view of the Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss jersey, seen here modelled by team captain Trey Fix-Wolansky. Yes, it has a tail. (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Daniel Troiani, the team's director of business operations, said the Oil Kings are excited to have fans see the uniforms in person.

"We wanted a jersey that stays true to who we are as a family brand while offering a completely different look that incorporates the teddy bear theme," Troiani said.

The commemorative jerseys will be sold during a silent auction at the game, with net proceeds going to Santas Anonymous.

Teddy bears tossed onto the ice by fans will also go to the Santas Anonymous campaign. They will go into Christmas gift packages for children.

Game time Saturday is 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.