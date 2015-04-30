Off-duty Edmonton constable drunk behind wheel, grabbed Mountie by throat

An Edmonton police constable who was found passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle and later grabbed an RCMP sergeant by the throat has been ordered to write a letter of apology and will receive a 40-hour suspension without pay when she returns to work.

The punishment was handed out late last month at a disciplinary hearing for Const. Carrie Dreger, who has been on long-term disability since her arrest in March 2018.

Dreger was off-duty when a pair of RCMP officers in Sherwood Park found her passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, with the motor running and the lights on.

Her blood-alcohol content tested later at more than three times the legal limit. She was charged that day with two impaired counts along with assaulting a police officer.

Dreger, 52, pleaded guilty last December to having care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired. The other charges were withdrawn. She was sentenced to 15 months of probation, a $100 victim fine surcharge and a one-year driving prohibition.

She pleaded guilty at an Edmonton police disciplinary hearing last month to two counts of discreditable conduct.

Arrest not made public at time

Her arrest and criminal conviction were not made public at the time. An Edmonton police spokesperson said because EPS was not the arresting agency, it would have been inappropriate for the department to issue a news release.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News the three charges "did not meet the threshold required" to issue a news release.

"We never put out just an impaired charge," Fraser Logan said. "It's not unusual for an officer to be assaulted during an arrest."

Logan confirmed Dreger identified herself as an EPS officer when she was arrested.

"We never release information concerning someone's employment unless it is germane to the investigation," Logan said in an email.

Just before 7 a.m. on March 25, 2018, a Mountie knocked on Dreger's vehicle window and announced "it's the police."

When the officer asked for her licence, registration and insurance, Dreger reached into the back seat for a bottle of wine, according to the written decision from the disciplinary hearing.

There was also an open bottle of vodka in the back seat, about two-thirds empty.

Glossy eyes, slurred speech

Dreger was unable to speak coherently or follow directions. She had glossy eyes and slurred speech. When she was led to the RCMP vehicle, she staggered and almost fell, and tried to resist when she was handcuffed.

An RCMP sergeant was commended for showing restraint when Carrie Dreger grabbed him by the throat. (Submitted by RCMP)

At the Sherwood Park RCMP detachment Dreger got upset when an officer wanted to keep her cellphone. The Mounties are referred to in the written decision by anonymous initials.

"Const. Dreger grabbed Sgt. D.D. by the throat," the report said, "and only let go after she was told she would be charged with assaulting a police officer."

The sergeant was not seriously injured. He was later commended for not escalating the situation at the time.

After Dreger provided two breath samples, she was released and her husband took her home.

"I note the extreme readings and the fact that despite those readings Const. Dreger was functioning, co-operative and provided breath samples," wrote Fred Kamins, who presided over the disciplinary hearing.

This incident was simply the first time she was caught. - presiding officer Fred Kamins

"This suggests more than a passing reliance on alcohol and this incident was simply the first time she was caught, not the first time she engaged in dangerous behaviours."

Dreger's lawyer told the disciplinary hearing the arrest marked "rock bottom" for his client. Mike Danyluik said Dreger was "mortified" by her actions that day and has experienced "significant personal embarrassment."

In January 2019, Dreger submitted a letter to the police department's professional standards branch taking responsibility for her actions and apologizing for her discreditable conduct.

"I continue to make progress," Dreger wrote, "as I've been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety."

The disciplinary hearing was told Dreger has gone through intensive therapy and an in-patient rehab program.

The lawyer representing Chief Dale McFee at the hearing called Dreger's assault on the RCMP officer "inexcusable, inappropriate behaviour that must be deterred."

The presiding officer agreed.

"Her actions that morning were egregious and caused embarrassment to both her and the Edmonton Police Service," Kamins wrote. "The chief has committed the resources of the police service to assisting Const. Dreger to return to duty as a contributing member of that service she was for many years."

Dreger was directed to continue following treatment directed by human resources for the time remaining on her probation.