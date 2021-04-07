Attempted murder charges laid in O'Chiese First Nation shootings that injured 4 men

Two men are each facing four counts of attempted murder following a shooting Monday on the O'Chiese First Nation in western Alberta.

Four people were shot at three separate locations in a span of one hour.

RCMP released new details Wednesday, describing the crime as a "nightmarish situation" for police who responded and for residents of the community 225 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

A 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both O'Chiese First Nation residents, have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer and resisting arrest.

Both men have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court today.

RCMP were first called to the scene at 5:08 p.m. Monday. A caller told police a man had been shot at a home on the Sunchild First Nation.

A second report came in at 5:34 p.m. Police were told a man had been shot at the Marketplace on the O'Chiese First Nation and a second male had also been shot.

Minutes later, at 5:55 p.m., RCMP received a third report — two men had been shot inside a home.

RCMP officers from neighbouring detachments along with the RCMP emergency response team, air services and police dog services were dispatched to help in the search for suspects. Residents were told to stay inside their homes.

One suspect was tracked by air and arrested by RCMP members on the ground, RCMP said. A second suspect was arrested by police dog teams after a track was picked up near one of the crime scenes.

Investigators said the suspects were travelling on an ATV they had stolen from the initial victim.

The shooting victims were men aged 18, 19, 20 and 34.

The 34-year-old and 19-year-old were transported by STARS air ambulance to Calgary and Edmonton hospitals.

Three victims are in stable condition, RCMP said Wednesday. The 34-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.

"I'm thankful that there was no loss of life," RCMP Sgt. Carl Dinsdale of the Rocky Mountain House detachment said in a statement.

Dinsdale thanked all RCMP members involved, and local EMS, for their quick responses.

"It was the timely response by all these members, units and partner emergency services that was the key to the quick apprehension of these two suspects without further injury or loss of life."

In a separate long-weekend incident, a man was shot and killed by RCMP during a confrontation outside an O'Chiese home on Saturday. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.