4 injured, 2 in custody in shooting on O'Chiese First Nation in Alberta

Four people were injured in three different locations in a shooting Monday evening on the O'Chiese First Nation in Alberta.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said police were called to the community at around 5.30 p.m. MT after a report that someone had been shot. As officers arrived, they began getting calls of other shootings that were happening, he said.

After discovering the injured, the RCMP's emergency response team was deployed and police asked residents to remain indoors.

The O'Chiese First Nation is about 225 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Two suspects were arrested and police say they believe the threat to the community is over. Savinkoff said he believed the suspects are both from the community.

Police said all four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition. Savinkoff described the shooting as a "tragic and unbelievable event."

The identities of the victims and suspects are not currently being released, police said. More details are expected once charges have been laid.