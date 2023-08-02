Nurse practitioner clinic charges patients due to lack of billing agreement

Nurse practitioner Miriam Neufeld can write prescriptions, diagnose health conditions and order tests at her new Art of Caring clinic in Camrose. She can help manage chronic health conditions and refer patients to specialists.

However, unlike physicians, she can't bill Alberta Health for her services because she owns and works in her own independent practice. The province has no mechanism for paying nurse practitioners who work for themselves even though the profession is frequently touted as a solution to the province's chronic shortage of family physicians.

"People do have to pay to see us," Neufeld said in an interview with CBC News.

"But I'm hopeful that will change and that we will be able to move into a public-funded system because I do believe in our public-funded healthcare system."

Neufeld's storefront clinic, close to Camrose's downtown business district, opened in the middle of July. The freshly painted space has large windows which allow the morning sun to flood the waiting and reception areas.

The clinic has two examination rooms that are fully equipped with medical equipment such as a blood pressure monitor and devices to examine the eyes and ears. The reception desk displays a list of procedures and their prices. It also has a debit machine.

An initial visit costs $60. After that, patients can see Neufeld for a routine medical visit on an appointment or drop-in visit at a cost of $25. She said some employee benefit plans cover the costs of her services.

Alberta Health confirms what Neufeld is doing does not violate the Canada Health Act. That's because they don't have a compensation system for reimbursing nurse practitioners who set up their own clinics.

"Nurse practitioner services are currently not defined as insured services — therefore they can private-bill for these services," said Scott Johnston, press secretary for Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.

"The legislative framework does not prevent them from doing this — they are like midwives and physiotherapists, for example, who are not insured and can bill privately.

"An alternative compensation/business model for NPs is complex — but we continue to make advancements to support this work," Johnston said.

More meetings

The profession's advocacy association disputes the idea that any progress has been made.

Susan Prendergast, president of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta, is frustrated with the government's response, particularly in light of the current shortage of family physicians that has left many Albertans without access to a primary care provider.

"We aren't anywhere, unfortunately," Prendergast said in an interview with CBC News. "We've been presenting our proposal for over a year and a half and we've been unsuccessful in harnessing the government's engagement."

The majority of Alberta's 800 licensed nurse practitioners work as employees in physician offices and primary care clinics. Prendergast said many of them do not work as nurse practitioners. Instead they work as RNs.

"We have the same scope of practice as a physician, and the rate of pay is unattractive to a registered nurse, let alone a nurse practitioner with a masters or PhD," she said.

"So nurse practitioners have become creative. They've gone back to the hospital. They've taken other jobs. Many nurse practitioners have gone back to work at the bedside as a registered nurse in order to pay their bills."

Prendergast has her own private practice in Edmonton where she specializes in treating hormonal imbalances. Like Neufeld, she needs to charge for her services. She also needs to supplement her income with two other jobs.

Prendergast wants the government to pay nurse practitioners enough for them to open their own clinics, at a rate that acknowledges their advanced training and skill set.

As for Neufeld's decision to charge fees, Prendergast said NPs have no other option if they want to work in private practice.

The Art of Caring has a list of fees for appointments. The clinic has to charge patients because independent nurse practitioners have no mechanism for billing the Alberta government. (Chris Mihailides/CBC News )

"We have to be paid somehow, " she said. "We can't give away free care."

Johnston, with the health minister's office, said the ministry continues to explore "alternative compensation and business models" for primary care.

He said the government has spoken regularly with Prendergast's association and that LaGrange and Premier Danielle Smith plan to meet with them soon.

Rural health solution?

Response from the community has been mixed since she opened the Art of Caring, Neufeld said.

Some accuse her of being part of an attempt to privatize healthcare. But others are relieved she's there, so they don't have to go to the ER to get a prescription refill.

Like Prendergast, Neufeld is frustrated with the lack of progress on a payment agreement. She said other provinces like Ontario have clinics led by nurse practitioners.

Neufeld acknowledges she is pushing the envelope by opening her own clinic.

She said allowing nurse practitioners to set up clinics in rural areas could help take demand off local ERs where people without doctors are trying to access primary care.

Nurses who already live in those communities would love the opportunity to take additional training to become a nurse practitioner and set up their own practice, Neufeld added.

"I'm from this area. I love this area. I want to stay in this area," Neufeld said.

"This really has been a passion for me … it was not an easy decision to open the clinic. And so I'm just excited to be here."