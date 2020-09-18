Notorious drug house in Red Deer shut down for 90 days by Alberta Sheriffs

A home in Red Deer that police have described as a "haven for ongoing drug activity" has been boarded up by Alberta Sheriffs.

Nobody will be allowed back on the property at 75 Patterson Crescent for 90 days, according to a Friday news release from the Alberta government.

Sheriffs have changed the home's locks and erected a locked fence around the property in addition to boarding up the windows and doors, according to a spokesperson from Red Deer RCMP.

The residence is well known to Red Deer RCMP, which responded to 51 calls there between January 2019 and July 2020.

Last fall, the sheriffs' Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit began investigating complaints about drug activity on the property.

"SCAN members observed multiple drug transactions and an excessive number of people visiting the property on foot and by bicycle," the release said.

In July, the RCMP executed a search warrant on the home and seized a small amount of fentanyl.

Investigators also found used needles in and around the property.

On Sept, 9. SCAN obtained a community safety order against the property that will remain in place for one year. Investigators will continue to monitor the property during that time.

"We are very pleased with the successful outcome," said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Holly Glassford.

"Our partnership with SCAN is a valuable tool in reducing crime in our city, and we look forward to working with them in the future."