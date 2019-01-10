Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to speak at petrochemical plant

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will visit a petrochemical project outside Edmonton to tout some of big things happening in the industry.

CBC will be livestreaming Notley's remarks here, beginning at about 10:15 a.m.

Calgary-based Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Strathcona County is one of the first projects to receive assistance under the first round of the province's Petrochemicals Diversification Program.

In 2018, Notley renewed support for the program, committing a total of $1.1 billion in future royalty credits for approved projects that will build manufacturing facilities to turn ethane, methane and propane into more valuable products.

The other big thing on the morning's agenda is the massive heavy load that has been making its way along Edmonton area highways since Monday.

The Inter Pipeline complex is the final destination of the 820-tonne polypropylene splitter, which is as long as a CFL football field. It is the heaviest load ever to move on an Alberta highway.

The splitter was fabricated at Dacro Industries in Edmonton over the course of a year.

The Heartland Petrochemical Complex is creating more than 2,300 full-time jobs in construction and facility operations, says an Alberta government news release.

Once it is complete, the complex will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene that can be used for products like medical equipment, currency and active outerwear and apparel.

