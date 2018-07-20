Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks at premiers' meeting

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is expected to address Greyhound's withdrawal of bus service from Western Canada in a Friday morning media scrum from the Maritimes.

Notley is speaking to media in the scenic seaside town of Saint Andrews as Canada's premiers are set to wrap up their two days of meetings in New Brunswick.

At the beginning of the month, Greyhound announced that it would be cutting all bus services across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario, except for one route between Vancouver and Seattle.

The company blamed a 41 per cent decline in ridership since 2010, competition from subsidized passenger transportation services, the growth of new low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and the growth of car ownership.

The changes take effect the end of October.

Notley has previously described Greyhound Canada's decision to end passenger service in the region as "disturbing and upsetting news for Albertans and people living in rural communities."

It's expected the final day of meetings may delve into breaking down some internal trade barriers including the amount of alcohol that can be transported across provincial borders.

Meetings held in Saint Andrews on Thursday focused on trade, although the talks were upstaged by Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying his province will intervene in Saskatchewan's court challenge of Ottawa's carbon tax plan.

CBC will livestream Notley's scrum at 7 a.m. MT.