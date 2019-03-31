Skip to Main Content
Rachel Notley announces NDP platform
Rachel Notley announces NDP platform

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is announcing her party's platform in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is announcing her party's platform in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement comes a day after UCP Leader Jason Kenney revealed his party's platform in Calgary.

You can watch Notley's announcement here, and on CBC Edmonton and Calgary's Facebook pages at 1 p.m. MT.

Albertans will head to the polls on April 16.

