Rachel Notley announces NDP platform
NDP Leader Rachel Notley is announcing her party's platform in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.
The announcement comes a day after UCP Leader Jason Kenney revealed his party's platform in Calgary.
You can watch Notley's announcement here, and on CBC Edmonton and Calgary's Facebook pages at 1 p.m. MT.
Albertans will head to the polls on April 16.
