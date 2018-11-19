Notley appoints 3 'envoys' to find solutions to oil-price differential

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is appointing three "special envoys" to work with energy sector experts and CEOs to find solutions for closing the oil-price differential.

The envoys are:

Robert Skinner, University of Calgary School of Public Policy.

Brian Topp, Notley's former chief of staff.

Coleen Volk, deputy minister of Energy.

Notley said Monday the price gap is costing the Canadian economy more than $80 million a day.

Last week, Notley said the low price of western Canadian crude has become a serious problem for the country's economy, adding her government is "furiously" seeking solutions.

The price of Western Canadian Select closed at $14.68 US a barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, the American benchmark price, West Texas Intermediate, closed at $56.71 US.

Western Canadian oil prices crashed in September because of a backlog of oil in Alberta.

Oilsands production has increased throughout the year, but export pipelines are full and several refineries in the U.S. that process heavy oil from Alberta are shut down for maintenance.

The situation prompted Cenovus Energy CEO Alex Pourbaix to call for the Alberta government to mandate temporary production cuts to help correct what he termed an "emergency."

Other companies, including Suncor, Husky Energy and Imperial Oil, said they believe the market is working and the government should not get involved in production cuts.