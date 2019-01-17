Alberta premier to reveal next step in energy strategy

Premier Rachel Notley will reveal the next stage of her Made-in-Alberta energy strategy Thursday afternoon in Edmonton.

Notley will make the announcement in a 1 p.m. speech to the Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association annual stakeholder event at the Shaw Conference Centre.

CBC will be livestreaming her remarks.

The premier has been frustrated with Ottawa's efforts to get a pipeline to tidewater, particularly since she is facing an election this spring.

The federal government bought the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project last year.

But a ruling from the Federal Court of Canada put the project on hold until the government held additional talks with First Nations and performed more research into marine safety issues.

The government's Made-in-Alberta strategy includes refining more oil and processing more natural gas into products that are in demand.

Last month, the premier announced the province was seeking expressions of interest from companies willing to build a refinery in Alberta. The deadline for submissions was Feb. 8.

Last week, Notley visited Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Fort Saskatchewan, one of the first projects to receive assistance under the province's Petrochemicals Diversification Program. The complex will make polypropylene, used in a wide range of plastic products.