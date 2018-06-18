Premier Rachel Notley launches mini-shuffle of cabinet

Premier Rachel Notley shuffled her cabinet Monday, slightly reducing the number of ministers while appointing backbencher and Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson as her new minister of Service Alberta to replace Stephanie McLean.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, took on McLean's former role as minister for the status of women, in addition to her other responsibilities.

McLean, MLA for Calgary-Varsity, announced in May she won't run for re-election in 2019.

Notley also dropped Brandy Payne from cabinet Monday. Payne, the MLA for Calgary-Acadia, had been associate health minister. In March, she said she doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Government House in Edmonton.

Notley last shuffled her cabinet in October 2017, appointing Calgary-North West MLA Sandra Jansen as the minister of Infrastructure.

Infrastructure had been held by Brian Mason, who was also Transportation minister. Mason, MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, remains transportation minister and continues in his role as government house leader.

Also in the October 2017 shuffle, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood and Sherwood Park MLA Annie McKitrick were appointed parliamentary secretaries for economic development and trade, and education, respectively.

In January 2017, Notley split the human services department into two ministries.

Larivee became the Children's Services minister. Former Human Services minister Irfan Sabir, the MLA for Calgary-McCall, took on Community and Social Services.

At that time, Shaye Anderson, the MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, replaced Larivee as municipal affairs minister.